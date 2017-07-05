TOP STORIES
Kwesi Appiah hints Asamoah Gyan will continue to take spot kicks for the national team
Ghana skipper Asamoah Gyan is highly likely to continue taking spot kicks for the Black Stars at least if coach Kwesi Appiah's comments are anything to by.
The Black Stars skipper resumed penalty taking duties in the 2-1 defeat to the United States.
That was the first time in almost three years that Gyan decided to take the kick during regulations times.
'Every player in the world can miss a penalty,' Appiah said.
'The good thing is that Gyan used to take our penalties and for one reason or another, he decided not to take any more for us.
'Now, he has the right to change his mind and he did so to help our nation.
'I do not believe he went there to miss the kick.
'It takes guts to take a penalty, so Gyan needs to be encouraged so he can take more penalties for us in the future.'
The former Sunderland man is expected to arrive in Turkey and complete a move with one of the clubs in the country.
Kwesi Appiah
