Tropical Cables golf on July 8
Tema, July 4, GNA - The maiden Tropical Cables and Conductors Limited Open Golf Championship tees-off at the Tema Country Golf Course on Saturday, July 8.
Mr Nicholas Amoah, the General Manager of Tema Country Golf Club, who disclosed this at Tema on Tuesday, said about 100 golfers throughout the country were expected to participate in the Shot Gun competition.
He said the competition, which would be played in two groups in both the Men and the Ladies segments, would see Men Seniors, reserved for over 65 years, battling each other for supremacy.
Mr Amoah said entry qualification for Men Group 'A' is Handicap 6-18 (18-Hole) while that of Group 'B' is pegged at Handicap 19-28.
Among the array of golfers expected at the event are Joseph Nettey, the club's Captain, E.T. Mensah, Paul Owusu-Baah and Felix Owusu-Adjapong.
The Ladies segment would also see Florence Etwi-Barimah, Mona Captan Myles-Lamptey, Jessica Tei and Adelaide Owusu-Adjapong.
The professionals will begin the competition on Friday, July 7.
Four prizes are at stake for the Men's segment while three would be given out in the Ladies edition.
There will also be prizes for 'Longest Drive' and 'Nearest to the Pin' as well as 'Bobby'.
Officials of Tropical Cables and Conductors Limited are expected to grace the occasion.
GNA
