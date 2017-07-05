TOP STORIES
EXCLUSIVE: Ghana U17 prodigy Eric Ayiah signs for FC Porto ahead of India World Cup
Ghana U17 prodigy Eric Ayiah has reportedly signed contract with Portuguese giants FC Porto and will join club after U17 World Cup in October, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.
The Ghana captain who led the Starlets to the a silver medal winning feat at the just ended U17 AFCON in Gabon was under the watch of many top European clubs according to reports.
But the management team of the enterprising and promising star in collaboration with his parents finally settled on joining the 2004 UEFA Champions League winners.
The Charity Stars FC forward bagged 4 goals as joint top scorer of the 2017 AFCON alongside of Djibril Toure of Guinea.
Ayiah will be with the junior side of Porto until he turns a Pro next year and could feature for the senior side of the Portuguese giants.
