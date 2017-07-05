TOP STORIES
FIFPro Division Africa Annual Congress comes off in Ghana today
The Congress for the International Federation of Professional Footballers comes off in Accra-Ghana, today, Wednesday - July 7, 2017 for the first time ever.
The Annual Congress which is being staged in the West Africa country will be held at the Kimpiski Hotel in Accra at exactly 9:00am prompt.
The Congress is opened to the press and shall also provide the media the opportunity to interact with the players.
Led by the General Secretary of the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana, Anthony Baffoe, the Congress shall be attended by the Minister of Youth and Sports as well as other big international football stars.
The Congress will discuss many issues confronting professional footballers as well as deliberating on the numerous changes the global game is undergoing.
The General Secretary of FIFPro Worldwide - Theo van Seggelen and and Frederique Winia, Director for International Relations will all be in attendance.
The General Secretary of the Division Africa, StÃ©phane Burchkalter will also be part of the Congress as well as former Cameroon, Real Madrid and Chelsea star Geremi Njitab.
FIFPro is the worldwide representative organisation for over 65,000 professional footballers with its global headquarters in Hoofddorp, Netherlands, and made up of 58 national players' associations.
Didier Drogba is the Honorary President of the FIFPro Division Africa.
