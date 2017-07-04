modernghana logo

Let's promote sports tourism in New Juaben

GNA
22 minutes ago | Sports News

Koforidua, July 04, GNA - A physical instructor of the Adehyie Fitness Club, Smile Ankomah-Siaw, has called for aggressive promotion of sports tourism in the New Juaben Municipality.

He said the 'Obuotabiri Mountain' in the area could be used for this and added that the health and economic benefits could be tremendous.

The people would become healthy and economic activities would also pick up, he added.

He said this when he led over 50 members of the club to climb the mountain during the 57th

It took the group an hour of brisk walking to reach the summit.

Mr. Ankomah-Siaw expressed the readiness of the club to lead the way by organizing people to climb the mountain during public holidays.

GNA

By Edmund Quaynor, GNA

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

