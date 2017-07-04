TOP STORIES
Ex-Kotoko midfielder Issah Yakubu joins Lebanese champions Al-Ahed
Former Kotoko midfielder Issah Yakubu has joined Lebanese giants Al-Ahed on a two-year deal.
The Ghanaian joins from fellow Lebanese top-flight side Al-Nabi SC.
He has already joined the side for pre-season.
He has previously played for Ghanaian sides Liberty Professionals, Asante Kotoko and Inter-Allies.
