modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Too Much “greedy Corruption” In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Ex-Kotoko midfielder Issah Yakubu joins Lebanese champions Al-Ahed

- ghanasoccernet.com
8 minutes ago | Sports News


Former Kotoko midfielder Issah Yakubu has joined Lebanese giants Al-Ahed on a two-year deal.

The Ghanaian joins from fellow Lebanese top-flight side Al-Nabi SC.

He has already joined the side for pre-season.
He has previously played for Ghanaian sides Liberty Professionals, Asante Kotoko and Inter-Allies.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More Sports News

TOP STORIES

No Cover-up In BOST Saga – Agyarko

44 minutes ago

Lawyers Urged To Be Kind To Poor Clients

1 hour ago

quot-img-1sometimes we are an enemy of our own selves, i.e Africa states wars,

By: lawrence quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.36084.3650
Euro4.97374.9763
Pound Sterling5.66215.6680
Swiss Franc4.55304.5555
Canadian Dollar3.35833.3606
S/African Rand0.33250.3326
Australian Dollar3.34343.3481
body-container-line