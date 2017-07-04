modernghana logo

Chelsea defender Abdul Baba Rahman set to rejoin Schalke 04 on loan

- ghanasoccernet.com
8 minutes ago | Sports News


Chelsea defender Abdul Baba Rahman is set for another loan spell at Schalke 04, GHANAsoccernet.com understands.

The 23-year-old will spend the coming campaign  at Gelsenkirchen after impressing on a loan spell last season.

The Ghana international wants to spend time with the Royal Blues as he seeks recover from a serious injury which has kept him out of action since January.

Chelsea are believed to have reached a loan agreement with the German outfit which will keep the left-back at the club until June 2018.

The move is in no way a precursor for an exit for Rahman, but is designed to give him more experience of first-team football.

