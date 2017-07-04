TOP STORIES
Chelsea defender Abdul Baba Rahman set to rejoin Schalke 04 on loan
Chelsea defender Abdul Baba Rahman is set for another loan spell at Schalke 04, GHANAsoccernet.com understands.
The 23-year-old will spend the coming campaign at Gelsenkirchen after impressing on a loan spell last season.
The Ghana international wants to spend time with the Royal Blues as he seeks recover from a serious injury which has kept him out of action since January.
Chelsea are believed to have reached a loan agreement with the German outfit which will keep the left-back at the club until June 2018.
The move is in no way a precursor for an exit for Rahman, but is designed to give him more experience of first-team football.
