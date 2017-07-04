TOP STORIES
The Almighty God can be seen,but not by the ordinary.---deep.By: lamptey
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3608
|4.3650
|Euro
|4.9737
|4.9763
|Pound Sterling
|5.6621
|5.6680
|Swiss Franc
|4.5530
|4.5555
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3583
|3.3606
|S/African Rand
|0.3325
|0.3326
|Australian Dollar
|3.3434
|3.3481
George Ofosuhene says WAFA are ready to compete in Africa should they emerge GPL winners
Operations Manager of WAFA George Ofosuhene Peprah has confirmed that club will compete in the CAF Champions League next season should they win this year's Ghana Premier League title.
The Sogakofe lads are currently sitting at the summit of the Ghana Premier League log with 40 points after 20 matches and has been heavily tipped by the bookies to clinch their first league trophy.
Many pundits believe the club do not have the financial clout to represent the nation in Africa next season should they emerge league champions.
However, the club's manager has quashed those assertions and claimed that it's their dream to compete in the continent's elite club football competition.
'Every team dream is to play in Africa for now we have not won the league but If we win surely will go,' Ofosuhene told sportsnewsgh.com
'That is the reason, we [WAFA] are playing to the level of the league because the Africa competition.'
WAFA will play AshantiGold SC on match day 21 at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium on Sunday.
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Sports News