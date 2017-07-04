modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Too Much “greedy Corruption” In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Hearts of Oak striker Cosmos Dauda declared fit for Bechem United clash on Sunday

- ghanasoccernet.com
7 minutes ago | Sports News

Hearts of Oak have announced that Cosmos Dauda is available for selection against Bechem United this Sunday after an injury scare at the weekend.

The striker suffered an injury on Sunday during the rained off match against Asante Kotoko in the President.

He missed the rescheduled match the next day.
There were fears he was facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines but Dauda has been passed fit for their next assignment.

GOOD NEWS: @CosmosDauda14 is well and is in contention for selection for this weekend's league game with Bechem United. #AHOSC pic.twitter.com/Ag4HSCQCNo

— Accra Hearts Of Oak (@HeartsOfOakGH) July 4, 2017

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More Sports News

TOP STORIES

Court Dismisses Woyome’s Plea Against Oral Examination

7 minutes ago

BNI, National Security clear BOST MD, Ministerial Committee suspended

17 minutes ago

quot-img-1The pre judgement of a contractor's ability is valueless,unless it's linked with the quality of his work.

By: Francis Tawiah -- quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.36084.3650
Euro4.97374.9763
Pound Sterling5.66215.6680
Swiss Franc4.55304.5555
Canadian Dollar3.35833.3606
S/African Rand0.33250.3326
Australian Dollar3.34343.3481
body-container-line