Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3608
|4.3650
|Euro
|4.9737
|4.9763
|Pound Sterling
|5.6621
|5.6680
|Swiss Franc
|4.5530
|4.5555
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3583
|3.3606
|S/African Rand
|0.3325
|0.3326
|Australian Dollar
|3.3434
|3.3481
Hearts of Oak striker Cosmos Dauda declared fit for Bechem United clash on Sunday
Hearts of Oak have announced that Cosmos Dauda is available for selection against Bechem United this Sunday after an injury scare at the weekend.
The striker suffered an injury on Sunday during the rained off match against Asante Kotoko in the President.
He missed the rescheduled match the next day.
There were fears he was facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines but Dauda has been passed fit for their next assignment.
GOOD NEWS: @CosmosDauda14 is well and is in contention for selection for this weekend's league game with Bechem United. #AHOSC pic.twitter.com/Ag4HSCQCNo
— Accra Hearts Of Oak (@HeartsOfOakGH) July 4, 2017
