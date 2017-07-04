modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Too Much “greedy Corruption” In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

John Mensah names his best Ghanaian player for the last two decades

- ghanasoccernet.com
6 minutes ago | Sports News

Former Ghana captain John Mensah has named former Chelsea midfielder Michael Essien as his best player in the past two decades.

John Mensah, who featured alongside the Michael Essien in the Black Stars for over ten years, says the powerful midfielder is his best player in the last two decades.

He stated on Football 360, 'I will choose both World Cup qualification and Afcon trophy but Ghanaians want the Afcon trophy more than the World Cup. So yeah if I have to choose one, I will go for winning the AFCON.'

John Mensah's senior debut for the Black Stars came against Algeria in 2001, on the eve of the 2002 African Cup of Nations finals in Mali and played for the Black Stars until after the 2012 Afcon held in Gabon.

John Mensah

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More Sports News

TOP STORIES

Court Dismisses Woyome’s Plea Against Oral Examination

6 minutes ago

BNI, National Security clear BOST MD, Ministerial Committee suspended

16 minutes ago

quot-img-1WITH MY SWEET BABY I AM TOTALLY SOCIALLY COMPLETE IN LIFE.

By: FRANCIS TAWIAH D quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.36084.3650
Euro4.97374.9763
Pound Sterling5.66215.6680
Swiss Franc4.55304.5555
Canadian Dollar3.35833.3606
S/African Rand0.33250.3326
Australian Dollar3.34343.3481
body-container-line