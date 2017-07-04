TOP STORIES
John Mensah names his best Ghanaian player for the last two decades
Former Ghana captain John Mensah has named former Chelsea midfielder Michael Essien as his best player in the past two decades.
John Mensah, who featured alongside the Michael Essien in the Black Stars for over ten years, says the powerful midfielder is his best player in the last two decades.
He stated on Football 360, 'I will choose both World Cup qualification and Afcon trophy but Ghanaians want the Afcon trophy more than the World Cup. So yeah if I have to choose one, I will go for winning the AFCON.'
John Mensah's senior debut for the Black Stars came against Algeria in 2001, on the eve of the 2002 African Cup of Nations finals in Mali and played for the Black Stars until after the 2012 Afcon held in Gabon.
