TOP STORIES
Let money be in your head but not in you heartBy: ISHMAEL TETTEH ADDY
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3608
|4.3650
|Euro
|4.9737
|4.9763
|Pound Sterling
|5.6621
|5.6680
|Swiss Franc
|4.5530
|4.5555
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3583
|3.3606
|S/African Rand
|0.3325
|0.3326
|Australian Dollar
|3.3434
|3.3481
Para Cycling Cry Foul
Technical Director Shabahn (2nd R) addressing the media
Para sports, particularly para cyclists and its officials in the country have expressed gross misgivings about what they term as total neglect by sports officialdom to its athletes.
The athletes and their officials revealed how bad and discouraged they have become after the Youth and Sports Ministry failed to facilitate a paper work to enable them secure Visas for Commonwealth Games qualifier in Holland.
To them, nothing was more discouraging than having trained for weeks, with a philanthropist offering to pay for their travel expenses only for the Ministry to fail in providing a cover letter to the Embassy.
And per the current situation; Ghana, having missed the qualifier, has been slapped with 2,288 Euros fine as well as missed the opportunity to accumulate points for the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in Australia next year.
Technical Director of the Ghana Cycling Federation, Shabahn Mohammed addressing the press last week said “ It is sad that our athletes prepared for the competition but somebody at the Ministry failed to play his or her part by writing a cover letter to the embassy for the visas.
“A philanthropist gave out three tickets, accommodation and per diem but because the athletes didn't get the needed backing, they couldn't participate in the UCI- sanctioned competition. Such competitions help in building up points. These days, you have to qualify for Commonwealth Games. It is not like before where you present your best athletes.”
One of the BV (Blind Visual) athletes Frederick Asor said “ I am very sad today; our country doesn't see anything good in us, yet we are highly recognized outside due to the successes we have chalked in the past. Our leaders should let us know if they want us to have our own country. They should also tell us if they want us to go to the streets to beg for alms.”
Bosto Nkegbe also lamented “Is it a crime to participate in a para sport? They should prove to us that they are indeed for all sports and not for football as they keep telling us.”
With the Holland tournament having fallen through, Ghana has another chance to participate in similar competitions slated for Belgium, Japan and South Africa ahead of the games.
By Kofi Owusu Aduonum
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Cycling