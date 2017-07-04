TOP STORIES
Kotoko Beat Hearts…To Lift Prez Cup
KUMASI ASANTE Kotoko, yesterday, successfully defended the 2017 President Cup after beating arch-rivals, Accra Hearts of Oak, 4-1 on penalties.
The contest ended goalless after 90 minutes stipulated time, and the home side won from the spot after winning four from the five kicks.
All the four spot kickers for Kotoko including Amos Frimpong, Evans Kwao, Jackson Owusu and in-form striker, Saddick Adams, converted perfectly.
On the part of Hearts, it was only Richard Akrofi, who managed to score as Vincent Atinga and Reuben Nyang, poorly missed from the spot.
The game was originally scheduled for Sunday but it was rained off during the 70th minute with scores standing one each, so it was rescheduled for yesterday.
The two most decorated clubs in the country started yesterday's game with determination to carry the day to bring the smiles into the faces of the fans.
The first half was equally matched as both teams threatened to score but lack of precision upfront prevented a possible goal to spice the game.
After the break, the contest was briefly marred with hard tackles with both Kotoko and Hearts players committing preventable fouls.
At the last embers of the contest, Kotoko, backed by huge home support, looked more determined as they started to push Hearts to the wall.
The main predator, Baba Mahama, terrorized the Hearts defense but Kotoko's late incursions into the Hearts' vital area could not result into goals.
FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi
