TOP STORIES
It could be worse does not make the bad good but in the possibility of the two, bad is better than worse.By: Kingsley Papa Yaw B.
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3608
|4.3650
|Euro
|4.9737
|4.9763
|Pound Sterling
|5.6621
|5.6680
|Swiss Franc
|4.5530
|4.5555
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3583
|3.3606
|S/African Rand
|0.3325
|0.3326
|Australian Dollar
|3.3434
|3.3481
Pollack Hints Kotoko Long Stay
KOTOKO HEAD Trainer, Steve Pollack, has made his intentions clear of staying at the Kumasi-based club for a longer period.
He stated that it is his hope that his long stay at Kotoko would be characterized with a lot of titles to appease the red army supporters.
“I hope to stay at this great club for a long period of time and my stay will see the club winning a lot of titles for the supporters”, he noted.
Beaming with smiles after Kotoko whipped Hearts 4-1 on penalties to win this year's President Cup, Steve Pollack said he likes winning titles.
Touching on the victory over Hearts, he stated that he is taking one match after the other, noting that he had put the victory behind him.
“It is a great victory to win the President Cup after defeating Hearts. I hope this victory will be the beginning of more victories for Kotoko.”
Steve Pollack promised to do his utmost best so as to ensure that the Porcupine Warriors maintained their winning ways after beating Hearts.
He, however, noted that retaining a winning streak is not a child's play, adding that Kotoko needed to face every game with the seriousness that it deserved.
FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Sports News