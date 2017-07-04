TOP STORIES
Rahim Ayew eyes UEFA Champions League progression with FC Europa
Ghana defender Rahim Ayew will be in action when his FC Europa side take on New Saints from Wales in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League.
Rahim, who has won it all in Gibraltar, will be hoping that he get the opportunity to play against the big boys in Europe's elite club competition.
They won the first leg of the encounter away in Wales 2-1 and will progress to the next stage of the qualification series if they avoid a defeat on Tuesday night.
The first son of Abedi will complete a remarkable comeback with a career that seemed doomed and shackled if he achieves his aim of playing in the Champions League.
