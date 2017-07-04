modernghana logo

Goalkeeper Felix Annan dedicates President’s Cup win over Hearts to Kotoko fans

- ghanasoccernet.com
1 hour ago | Sports News

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Felix Annan has dedicated their President's Cup win over Hearts of Oak to the club's supporters.

The Porcupine Warriors triumphed over arch rivals Hearts of Oak 4-1 on penalties at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium to successfully retain their President's Cup crown.

Both sides failed to hit the back of the net in regulation time but it was Asante Kotoko who proved decisive in the shootouts to emerge winners.

And in the wake of the match, the club's shot-stopper Felix Annan took to Twitter to express his gratitude to their vociferous fans and dedicated the win to them.

Felix Annan   @van_felix21
This Trophy Is For The Fans Who Never Stopped Believing In Us!Thank God For The 1st Trophy Of The Season And Great TeamWork#PresidentCup#

7:47 PM - 3 Jul 2017

body-container-line