TOP STORIES
Life is the most tedious exam we can ever have, others fail abysmally not because they don't have the requisite writing material, but rather because they copy others blindly.By: Prosper Dzitse
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3608
|4.3650
|Euro
|4.9737
|4.9763
|Pound Sterling
|5.6621
|5.6680
|Swiss Franc
|4.5530
|4.5555
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3583
|3.3606
|S/African Rand
|0.3325
|0.3326
|Australian Dollar
|3.3434
|3.3481
Goalkeeper Felix Annan dedicates President’s Cup win over Hearts to Kotoko fans
Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Felix Annan has dedicated their President's Cup win over Hearts of Oak to the club's supporters.
The Porcupine Warriors triumphed over arch rivals Hearts of Oak 4-1 on penalties at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium to successfully retain their President's Cup crown.
Both sides failed to hit the back of the net in regulation time but it was Asante Kotoko who proved decisive in the shootouts to emerge winners.
And in the wake of the match, the club's shot-stopper Felix Annan took to Twitter to express his gratitude to their vociferous fans and dedicated the win to them.
Felix Annan @van_felix21
This Trophy Is For The Fans Who Never Stopped Believing In Us!Thank God For The 1st Trophy Of The Season And Great TeamWork#PresidentCup#
7:47 PM - 3 Jul 2017
3535 Retweets
7373 likes
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Sports News