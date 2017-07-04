TOP STORIES
A king will always be a king,even unborn provided one of his parents are from the royal gates.By: Osei-Kofi Abunyuwa.(
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3608
|4.3650
|Euro
|4.9737
|4.9763
|Pound Sterling
|5.6621
|5.6680
|Swiss Franc
|4.5530
|4.5555
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3583
|3.3606
|S/African Rand
|0.3325
|0.3326
|Australian Dollar
|3.3434
|3.3481
John Mensah Backs Kwesi Appiah As Black Stars Coach
Ex- Black Stars captain John Mensah has backed new Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah to succeed despite criticisms from some Ghanaians after losing to Mexico and USA in the recent international friendlies.
John Mensah, who was a guest on Football 360, Monday night on KFS argued that it is better to have a Ghanaian in charge of the Black Stars rather than going in for a foreigner.
Mensah told host Nutifafa Attah, "I think it is good [Appiah's appointment] because after Avram Grant, we were searching for a new coach and Kwesi Appiah has experience with the team so he can handle the team. It is better than moving outside in search of a big coach."
John Mensah's senior debut for the Black Stars came against Algeria in 2001, on the eve of the 2002 African Cup of Nations finals in Mali and played for the Black Stars until after the 2012 Afcon held in Gabon.
Ace sports journalist, Carl Tuffour who was also on the show slammed some journalists for putting out false reports about Kwesi Appiah's performance against non-African opponents.
A false report which indicated that Kwesi Appiah has not won against a non-African opponent in 34 matches was widely circulated on social media over the weekend.
Carl Tuffour, in addressing those false reports argued that Ghanaians are generally 'ungrateful' people, highlighting the treatment meted out to some of our stars.
He maintained," It is the way we are, have we not crucified the man beside me [John Mensah], have we not crucified Michael Essien...So it shouldn't surprise you that people will try to rake out dirt about"Kwesi Appiah's alleged ineptitude."
"That aside, what hasn't Kwesi Appiah done, we have seen it again; where does Wakaso come from, where did Atsu and the rest come from? So that tommorrow if the team blossoms under Avram Grant, who i thought is the worst coach Ghana has ever had, comes and start benefiting from it."
Mr. Tuffour also indicated his desire to see ex-Black Stars players take charge of the team rather than bringing in foreigners.
He argued, "I will prefer John Mensah, Michael Essien, Stephen Appiah, Ghanaians who feel it rather than having a foreigner come and run the national team. The foreigner is only coming for his cheque, big fat cheque."
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Sports News