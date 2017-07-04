modernghana logo

EXCLUSIVE: Italian Serie A side Lazio sign Dutch-born Ghanaian Emanuel Boateng

- ghanasoccernet.com
33 minutes ago | Sports News

Italian side Lazio have signed Holland-born Ghanaian defender Emanuel Boateng, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

The 18-year-old is a right back completed his deal on Monday from Dutch side FC Dordrecht.

Boateng has previously played for Dutch sides Ajax Amsterdam and AZ Alkmaar.

He joins countrymen Stefan de Vrij, Wesley Hoedt and Ricardo Kishna.

