TOP STORIES
Those who rejects freely given advice end at long last at a bottom of a pit.By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3608
|4.3650
|Euro
|4.9737
|4.9763
|Pound Sterling
|5.6621
|5.6680
|Swiss Franc
|4.5530
|4.5555
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3583
|3.3606
|S/African Rand
|0.3325
|0.3326
|Australian Dollar
|3.3434
|3.3481
EXCLUSIVE: Italian Serie A side Lazio sign Dutch-born Ghanaian Emanuel Boateng
Italian side Lazio have signed Holland-born Ghanaian defender Emanuel Boateng, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.
The 18-year-old is a right back completed his deal on Monday from Dutch side FC Dordrecht.
Boateng has previously played for Dutch sides Ajax Amsterdam and AZ Alkmaar.
He joins countrymen Stefan de Vrij, Wesley Hoedt and Ricardo Kishna.
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Sports News