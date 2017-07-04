TOP STORIES
Michael Essien Is My Best Player For The Past Two Decades - John Mensah
Ex-Black Stars captain John Mensah has named former Chelsea midfielder Michael Essien as his best player in the past two decades.
John Mensah, who played alongside Michael Essien in the Black Stars for over ten years when asked on Football 360, who his best player over the past two decades was named his colleague midfielder Michael Essien.
The ex-Sunderland defender also argued that winning the next Afcon will be better than qualification for the World Cup to be held in Russia if he has to choose between the two.
He stated, "I will choose both World Cup qualification and Afcon trophy but Ghanaians want the Afcon trophy more than the World Cup. So yeah if i have to choose one, i will go for winning the Afcon."
John Mensah's senior debut for the Black Stars came against Algeria in 2001, on the eve of the 2002 African Cup of Nations finals in Mali and played for the Black Stars until after the 2012 Afcon held in Gabon.
Football 360 airs on Kwese Free Sports, Mondays at 6:30pm.
