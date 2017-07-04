modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Too Much “greedy Corruption” In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Michael Essien Is My Best Player For The Past Two Decades  - John Mensah

Sportsxtra.com.gh | Gideon Sarpong
33 minutes ago | Sports News

Ex-Black Stars captain John Mensah has named former Chelsea midfielder Michael Essien as his best player in the past two decades.

John Mensah, who played alongside Michael Essien in the Black Stars for over ten years when asked on Football 360, who his best player over the past two decades was named his colleague midfielder Michael Essien.

The ex-Sunderland defender also argued that winning the next Afcon will be better than qualification for the World Cup to be held in Russia if he has to choose between the two.

He stated, "I will choose both World Cup qualification and Afcon trophy but Ghanaians want the Afcon trophy more than the World Cup. So yeah if i have to choose one, i will go for winning the Afcon."

John Mensah's senior debut for the Black Stars came against Algeria in 2001, on the eve of the 2002 African Cup of Nations finals in Mali and played for the Black Stars until after the 2012 Afcon held in Gabon.

Football 360 airs on Kwese Free Sports, Mondays at 6:30pm.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More Sports News

TOP STORIES

More Deaths Recorded After Galamsey Pit Caved In

5 hours ago

COCOBOD To Achieve 1 Million Metric Tonnes Target—Board Chair

5 hours ago

quot-img-1Stop judging so dat u may not be judged.

By: Omosexy quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.36084.3650
Euro4.97374.9763
Pound Sterling5.66215.6680
Swiss Franc4.55304.5555
Canadian Dollar3.35833.3606
S/African Rand0.33250.3326
Australian Dollar3.34343.3481
body-container-line