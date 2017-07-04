TOP STORIES
Ghanaian striker Elvis Manu released by English Premier League side Brighton
Ghanaian striker Elvis Manu has been told he can leave newly promoted English Premier League side Brighton.
The striker still has a year on his contract with the Premier League new-boys, but was informed by manager Chris Hughton he is free to leave.
"That's good, that I can go to a new club on a free transfer. It is now a matter of just waiting and seeing what comes my way," said Manu.
Manu was sacked by Go Ahead Eagles for neglecting his loan club to support his old side.
The 23-year-old signed for Brighton in 2015 from Feyenoord and was loaned to Go Ahead Eagles in the Eredivisie last January.
And he enraged club chiefs after he showed his love for Feyenoord on social media before Eagles' 4-0 defeat to Ajax, which confirmed their relegation.
