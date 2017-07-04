TOP STORIES
It is really just a coincidence that the most powerful women on the national stage happen to be among the most polarizingBy: akoaso.HH-Germany
Ghana Grabs 22 Medals, Places 2nd At Africa Armwrestling Championships
The Golden Arms of Ghana won Gold 10, Silver 6, Bronze 6 at the Africa Armwrestling Championship in Lagos Nigeria.
Ghana won Gold 4, Silver 4 and Bronze 4 from the Right Arm Battles on day two winning a total medal haul of 22 medals at the 2-days championship at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Surulere.
Ghana placed 2nd to Nigeria in the Overall team performance winning a Silver Cup.
Medal Table
1. Nigeria 19 16 11
2. Ghana 10 6 6
3. Mali 8 4 1
Per the achievement, the Golden Arms have thus set a new national record in the total medal haul by any federation at a single championships.
"Am elated we made a good impression at our maiden international meeting, thanks to our sponsors, T T Brothers, Origional Abe Nsuo and Kofikrom Pharmacy. This will enhance development and bring government's attention to the sport of Armwrestling", leader Charles Osei Asibey told reporters.
Ghana's Medal Winners
Isaac Nii Amugi (70kg) Gold 2, Bronze 2
Alberta Ampomah-Police (80kg) Gold 2
Nii Darku Doddo (75kg) Gold 1, Bronze 1
Nii Otoo Larkyne-immigration (110kg) Silver 1
Haruna Tahiru (Disabled) Gold 2
Adjetey Sowah (65kg) Gold 1, Silver 1
Cabu Ocansey (70kg) Silver 2
Ebenezer Nii Armah (+110kg) Bronze 1
Edward Asamoah (90kg) Silver 1, Bronze 1
Masters Category (Over 40yrs) Gold 2, Silver 1, Bronze 1
