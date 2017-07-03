TOP STORIES
Kotoko lifts 2017 President's Cup
Kumasi, July 03, GNA - Asante Kotoko F/C outclassed its archrival, Accra Hearts of Oak, in a penalty shoot-out to win the 2017 UBA President's Cup at the Baba Yara Stadium, Kumasi, on Monday.
The Porcupine Warriors drew 0-0 with the Phobians in regulation time and went ahead to record a 4-1 scintillating victory over the latter in the penalty kicks.
Skipper Amos Frimpong, Evans Quao, Jackson Owusu and Sidique Adams were on the scoring sheet for Kotoko, while Vincent Atinga and Robin Gnagne, both missed their kicks. Richard Akrofi got the only goal for Hearts.
The Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr. Isaac Asiamah, presented the UBA sponsored cup to the joyous side with skipper Frimpong leading his team mates into a frenzy as they paraded the trophy across the length and breadth of the pitch in appreciation of the massive support they had had from their followers.
The match was played on a high note in the first half with both sides making things tight in the midfield.
Kotoko made the first incursion for a goal in the eight minute as they were awarded a corner kick, but Baba Mahama's cross was wasted.
Hearts followed up with a dangerous move in the 31st minute, and it was speedster, Patrick Razak, who rounded off two defenders in a counter-attack and let go a decent pass across the Kotoko goal area. But there was nobody to connect home.
Two minutes later, it was Razak who would deliver a thunderbolt of a shot, but was cleared off the goal line by Kotuku's Evans Quao.
The Porcupine Warriors responded quickly and marshalling more men in midfield kept the slippery Phobian attack at bay to end the first half.
The two combatants fought fiercely to control the game, and in the process resorted to rough play, which nearly marred the beauty of the game.
Kotoko brought on Richard Osei Agyemang for Ahmed Adams, while Sidique Adams replaced Yakubu Mohammed. On the other hand, Hearts introduced Malik Akowah for Samudeen Ibrahim with Richard Akrofi also substituting Leonard Tawiah.
The changes had a minimal significance on the match, and the two sides would approach the match carefully in the dying minutes to end the regulation time 0-0.
GNA
By Stephen Asante, GNA
