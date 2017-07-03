TOP STORIES
A scandal is always the child of greed.By: Adwoa Ayamba
MATCH REPORT: Kotoko 0 (4) - 0 (1) Hearts: Resilient Kotoko beat Hearts on penalties to lift 2017 President Cup
Kumasi Asante have won the 2017 President Cup after beating the bitterest rivals Hearts of Oak 4-1 on penalties following a goalless scoreline at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Monday.
The game was a replay of the game which was rained off on Sunday following a heavy storm.
The game was full of goal mouth action but the finishing was off the pace with both teams failing to make their possessions count.
Hearts who seems to be regaining their dominance over their sworn rivals started the game on fire but a combination of good goalkeeping and poor finishing from the Accra based club meant that Kotoko were encouraged into the game.
As the game traveled on- both managers made changes with the aim of influencing the game but neither Saddick Adams or Paul Acquah could find the answer.
The Penalty shoot out was next with Hearts of Oak most dependable takers Vincent Atinga and Robin Gnagne all missing their kicks.
Kotoko had Amos Frimpong, Evans Quao and Saddick Adams all scoring.
The next few kicks were just academic exercises with Kotoko stepping up to finish to emerge winners of the 2017 President's Cup.
