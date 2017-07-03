modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Too Much “greedy Corruption” In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
Brong Ahafo Division Two League Zone 1A: DC United make it two wins in a row

- ghanasoccernet.com
49 minutes ago | Sports News

DC United continued their impressive run in the Brong Ahafo Division Two League Zone IA with a second straight win.

The Sunyani-based side trekked to Abesim to post a 1-0 win over Abesim Youth on Sunday.

Their head coach Mavis Anane Appiah is having a huge impact on her side.

Other results:
Sun City FC 2-1 Kumapim Stars
Bectero Sasana 1-0 Nsoatre Stars

