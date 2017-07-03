TOP STORIES
SOMEDAY ONE DAY TIME IS NOT FAR AWAYBy: BETTY-BEV. AGYEI-HAM
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3608
|4.3650
|Euro
|4.9737
|4.9763
|Pound Sterling
|5.6621
|5.6680
|Swiss Franc
|4.5530
|4.5555
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3583
|3.3606
|S/African Rand
|0.3325
|0.3326
|Australian Dollar
|3.3434
|3.3481
Brong Ahafo Division Two League Zone 1A: DC United make it two wins in a row
DC United continued their impressive run in the Brong Ahafo Division Two League Zone IA with a second straight win.
The Sunyani-based side trekked to Abesim to post a 1-0 win over Abesim Youth on Sunday.
Their head coach Mavis Anane Appiah is having a huge impact on her side.
Other results:
Sun City FC 2-1 Kumapim Stars
Bectero Sasana 1-0 Nsoatre Stars
