modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Too Much “greedy Corruption” In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

USA coach Bruce Arena praises Ghana midfielder Ebenezer Ofori for his efficiency

- ghanasoccernet.com
18 minutes ago | Sports News

USA coach Bruce Arena was thrilled with the industry of Ghana midfielder Ebenezer Ofori during his side's 2-1 friendly win on Saturday. 

The Yankees went two-zero up through Dom Dwyer in the 19th minute and Kellyn Acosta on 52 free-kick.

Black Stars Asamoah Gyan halved the deficit with a superb free-kick on the hour mark.

''I think the guy who was wearing the number 8 jersey was very good. He gave us a lot of headaches and was very impressive throughout the game,'' Arena said in a post-match interview.

Ofori was invited into the Black Stars for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations after an impressive campaign with Swedish side AIK Stockholm.

He later signed for Stuttgart during the January transfer window and helped them to secure promotion to the Bundesliga for next season.

Ebenezer Ofori

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More Sports News

TOP STORIES

US says it wants strong, equal partner in Ghana

5 hours ago

Minority braces up for $15bn China loan scrutiny

6 hours ago

quot-img-1DONT TAX ME,DONT TAX HIM,TAX THE MAN BEHIND THE TREE...

By: DON [email protected] CI quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.36084.3650
Euro4.97374.9763
Pound Sterling5.66215.6680
Swiss Franc4.55304.5555
Canadian Dollar3.35833.3606
S/African Rand0.33250.3326
Australian Dollar3.34343.3481
body-container-line