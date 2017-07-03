TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3608
|4.3650
|Euro
|4.9737
|4.9763
|Pound Sterling
|5.6621
|5.6680
|Swiss Franc
|4.5530
|4.5555
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3583
|3.3606
|S/African Rand
|0.3325
|0.3326
|Australian Dollar
|3.3434
|3.3481
USA coach Bruce Arena praises Ghana midfielder Ebenezer Ofori for his efficiency
USA coach Bruce Arena was thrilled with the industry of Ghana midfielder Ebenezer Ofori during his side's 2-1 friendly win on Saturday.
The Yankees went two-zero up through Dom Dwyer in the 19th minute and Kellyn Acosta on 52 free-kick.
Black Stars Asamoah Gyan halved the deficit with a superb free-kick on the hour mark.
''I think the guy who was wearing the number 8 jersey was very good. He gave us a lot of headaches and was very impressive throughout the game,'' Arena said in a post-match interview.
Ofori was invited into the Black Stars for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations after an impressive campaign with Swedish side AIK Stockholm.
He later signed for Stuttgart during the January transfer window and helped them to secure promotion to the Bundesliga for next season.
Ebenezer Ofori
