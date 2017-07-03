TOP STORIES
Ex-Chelsea star Marcel Desailly ready to coach Black Stars in 2021
Ghana-born Marcel Desailly has announced he will be available to coach the Black Stars in four years time.
The 47-year-old, who captained the French national team, has completed his coaching badges and set to start practicing as a professional.
Desailly has not hidden his intention of venturing into coaching since hanging up his boots.
But he feels the time is not right to hit the touchlines.
A message on his Twitter account read: ''Coaching A national Team ? Yes For sure,4 years now that I Have my #UEFA Pro licence !!😅😅.''
The 1998 FIFA World Cup winner was once in the running to become coach of the Black Stars back in 2010 but eventually withdrew from the race.
Coaching A national Team ? Yes For sure,4 years now that I Have my #UEFA Pro licence !!😅😅 pic.twitter.com/uhBOwIKmpu
— Marcel Desailly (@marceldesailly) July 2, 2017
