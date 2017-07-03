TOP STORIES
Newcastle fan Richard Hall donates Magpies kits to a community in Ghana
A philanthropist from the UK Richard Hall has donated Newcastle United kits to a community in Ghana.
The location is undisclosed by Mr Hall chooses to describe Ghana as his second home.
He sees it part of spreading the Geordie Gospel.
Newcastle United are beginning to get some followers in Ghana after Christian Atsu joined them last season on loan from Chelsea.
The numbers will go up when the Ghana international dazzles with the Magpies in the English Premier League next season.
