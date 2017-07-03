modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Too Much “greedy Corruption” In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Newcastle fan Richard Hall donates Magpies kits to a community in Ghana

- ghanasoccernet.com
2 hours ago | Sports News

A philanthropist from the UK Richard Hall has donated Newcastle United kits to a community in Ghana.

The location is undisclosed by Mr Hall chooses to describe Ghana as his second home.

He sees it part of spreading the Geordie Gospel.
Newcastle United are beginning to get some followers in Ghana after Christian Atsu joined them last season on loan from Chelsea.

The numbers will go up when the Ghana international dazzles with the Magpies in the English Premier League next season.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More Sports News

TOP STORIES

US says it wants strong, equal partner in Ghana

5 hours ago

Minority braces up for $15bn China loan scrutiny

6 hours ago

quot-img-1Promote the culture rather than sell it

By: lawrence quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.36084.3650
Euro4.97374.9763
Pound Sterling5.66215.6680
Swiss Franc4.55304.5555
Canadian Dollar3.35833.3606
S/African Rand0.33250.3326
Australian Dollar3.34343.3481
body-container-line