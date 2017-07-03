TOP STORIES
INTERNATIONAL FRIENDLY: Black Stars B to play Togo on Sunday
Ghana's home-based Black Stars will play the Local Hawks of Togo in an international friendly as they intensify preparations for the CHAN qualifiers as well as the WAFU Championship.
The game will be played in Togolese capital of Lome and it will be the first international friendly to be played outside the country for the Ghanaian side.
Ghana was billed to travel to Egypt for a friendly last month but the game was cancelled by the Egyptians.
The Black Stars B have already played fellow West African sides Benin and Gambia at the Accra Sports Stadium, drawing 1-1 with the Squirrels and beating the Gambians by 2-1.
The home-based Black Stars are stepping up their preparations for the CHAN qualifiers with Burkina Faso next month away in Ouagadougou and the WAFU Championship to be played in Ghana in September this year.
By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter
