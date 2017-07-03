TOP STORIES
God teaches us lyrics and angels brings melodies to it.By: Salah Uddin Shoaib C
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3608
|4.3650
|Euro
|4.9737
|4.9763
|Pound Sterling
|5.6621
|5.6680
|Swiss Franc
|4.5530
|4.5555
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3583
|3.3606
|S/African Rand
|0.3325
|0.3326
|Australian Dollar
|3.3434
|3.3481
Rush Soccer Academy collaborates with Ministry of Zongo and Inner City Development to stage soccer clinic in Ghana
U.S based Rush Soccer Academy in collaboration with the Ministry of Zongo and Inner City Development have staged a soccer clinic in Accra to unearth talents and to educate coaches on modern techniques.
The exercise which was held for only colts clubs in the Zongo Communities in Accra saw 16 clubs participating: 8 clubs from U13 and 8 U18 clubs.
Staged at the Kotobabi Wembley Sports Complex in Accra, Technical Director of Rush Soccer Academy, Koffi Badohoun gave lectures to coaches of all the colts clubs that participated.
The massively attended exercise saw two players catching the eye of the US based soccer academy who will be given scholarship to play and attend school in the States.
A team was also formed from the participating clubs that with represent Rush Soccer Academy in all tournament in Africa.
The selected players will play against another selected side in Togo this weekend in Lome as they get the opportunity to be seen by other scouts who are already in Togo.
The Minister of Zongo and Inner City Development, Hon. Boniface Abubakar Saddick who masterminded the entire exercise was excited his outfit has been able to stage such a development-oriented program for the development of Zongo Communities.
By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Sports News