Photos: Ghana star Andre Ayew meets Guinea President Alpha Condé

- ghanasoccernet.com
25 minutes ago | Sports News

West Ham United forward Andre Ayew has met with famous Guinea President Alpha CondÃ© while on holidays in the West African country.

Ayew, who is on summer holidays, made the trip to the West African nation at the invitation of a long-time friend Ahmed Sekou Camara popularly known as Ahmed of Paris.

And was warmly received by the head of state on Friday.

President CondÃ© heads the African Union which consists of 55 countries of the continent.

