Akosombo VRA Tennis Club Honours Late Major Max Mahama
... Presents Investment Certificate To Widow
The Volta River Authority (VRA) Tennis Club at Akosombo on Saturday organised a special tournament to the memory and hounor of the late major Maxwell Mahama who was lynched to death by a mob at Denkyira Obuasi and given state burial.
Kum Awortwi aka Aligo and Paapa Kwarteng Kwabena who won the men’s doubles finals after beating captain Alfred Okang and Yaw Akotuah 7-5 dedicated their trophy to the two children, Jaden and Jerry Mahama of the departed brave soldier who was described as a martyr.
Mrs. Barbara Mahama, wife of the ex-military officer who loved the game and played tennis as a member of the Akosombo VRA Club since his childhood at the International School was also presented with an investment certificate worth 10,000 safe at the CDH Financial Holdings Group.
Ing. Kirk Koffi, immediate past CEO of the VRA, who is chief patron of the club urged members to believe in the Lord Almighty and His son Jesus Christ and give thanks for everything that happens in life.
He assured the wife and family of Major Mahama of any support that they may need as his husband was a son and hero.
Ing. William Amuno, CEO of GRIDCO suggested that a regular tournament should be hosted at Akosombo in hounor late officer whose death shocked and surprised the world.
Dr. Rebecca Arhin, a medical officer advised members of the club on health issues, suggesting that they should not get angry but exercise daily and sleep sufficiently and efficiently.
She noted prayer and meditation as practices that keeps one not lonely, but members must be faithful and eat balanced diet to be fit and sporty.
Captain Alfred Okang, a leading member of the organisers of the event which coincided with the Republic Day celebrations hinted that their gesture to the family shows that they care, and have surprising events coming up at the VRA Tennis Club at Akosombo.
He said VRA is one of the oldest tennis clubs and the have contributed to the promotion and development of the game in Ghana.
Johnny Nketsia Bravo, another member of the organizing committee said it is fitting to organize a tournament in memory of Major Mahama as he was a staunch member of their club and represented them at inter club competitions.
By Sammy Heywood Okine
