2017 President Cup between Kotoko and Hearts called off after torrential rain leaves pitch under water
The 2017 President Cup between Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak has been called off due to torrential rains swept across the Baba Yara stadium in Kumasi on Sunday.
The match has been rescheduled for Monday, 3rd July at exactly 3pm.
The game was tied at 1-1 with 20 minutes left on the clock.
Kotoko took the lead through Saddick Adams in the first half but Hearts responded courtesy of Kwame Kizito.
Kotoko dominated the first half but it was the opposite in the second half before the rains disrupted play.
68* Referee William Agbovi has asked for the game to be on temporary holdup due to the rain â˜”ï¸ #PreseidentsCup pic.twitter.com/oxRLlezz9W
— Ghana Premier League (@GHPLLive) July 2, 2017
