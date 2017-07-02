modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Too Much “greedy Corruption” In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

2017 President Cup between Kotoko and Hearts called off after torrential rain leaves pitch under water

- ghanasoccernet.com
40 minutes ago | Sports News

The 2017 President Cup between Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak has been called off due to torrential rains swept across the Baba Yara stadium in Kumasi on Sunday.

The match has been rescheduled for Monday, 3rd July at exactly 3pm.

The game was tied at 1-1 with 20 minutes left on the clock.

Kotoko took the lead through Saddick Adams in the first half but Hearts responded courtesy of Kwame Kizito.

Kotoko dominated the first half but it was the opposite in the second half before the rains disrupted play.

68* Referee William Agbovi has asked for the game to be on temporary holdup due to the rain â˜”ï¸ #PreseidentsCup pic.twitter.com/oxRLlezz9W

— Ghana Premier League (@GHPLLive) July 2, 2017

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More Sports News

TOP STORIES

Mahama “salutes” senior citizens as Ghana marks 57th Republic Day

1 July 2017

Gov’t to employ ‘sakawa’ boys

1 July 2017

quot-img-1if you wish on the wrong star, someone gets what you want

By: naa quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.36084.3650
Euro4.97374.9763
Pound Sterling5.66215.6680
Swiss Franc4.55304.5555
Canadian Dollar3.35833.3606
S/African Rand0.33250.3326
Australian Dollar3.34343.3481
body-container-line