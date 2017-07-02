modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Too Much “greedy Corruption” In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Red hot Hearts of Oak stopped in their tracks by rain after mind blowing second half display

- ghanasoccernet.com
40 minutes ago | Sports News

Kumasi Asante Kotoko will be grateful to the showers that opened up at the Kumasi Baba Yara Sports Stadium as they threatened to  continue their fine form against their sworn enemies.

Surprisingly It was the home side who came off the blocks gun blazing and rightfully profited from a clumsy Tawiah tackle on Obed Owusu to obtain a spot kick early on.

Saddick Adams as he has done throughout his career came on and blasted it passed the goalkeeper in post for the Phobians.

Like the twin cities theory that was Kotoko's half and they saw the game end after 45 minutes in their favour.

The second half was a different story with Hearts of Oak showing them that Kumasi might be their first choice city but the venue belonged to them.

Kwame Kizito pulled the Phobians level and in all cases should have fired them ahead after squandering countless goal scoring opportunities.

With the heavens opened and showing no signs of slowing down the referee on the day William Agbovi decided to abruptly bring the game to a closure and hoping that it will be replayed same time tomorrow.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More Sports News

TOP STORIES

Mahama “salutes” senior citizens as Ghana marks 57th Republic Day

1 July 2017

Gov’t to employ ‘sakawa’ boys

1 July 2017

quot-img-1Marriage is work 24/7. Take a break/vacation and you are fired/sacked.

By: lamptey quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.36084.3650
Euro4.97374.9763
Pound Sterling5.66215.6680
Swiss Franc4.55304.5555
Canadian Dollar3.35833.3606
S/African Rand0.33250.3326
Australian Dollar3.34343.3481
body-container-line