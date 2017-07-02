TOP STORIES
Red hot Hearts of Oak stopped in their tracks by rain after mind blowing second half display
Kumasi Asante Kotoko will be grateful to the showers that opened up at the Kumasi Baba Yara Sports Stadium as they threatened to continue their fine form against their sworn enemies.
Surprisingly It was the home side who came off the blocks gun blazing and rightfully profited from a clumsy Tawiah tackle on Obed Owusu to obtain a spot kick early on.
Saddick Adams as he has done throughout his career came on and blasted it passed the goalkeeper in post for the Phobians.
Like the twin cities theory that was Kotoko's half and they saw the game end after 45 minutes in their favour.
The second half was a different story with Hearts of Oak showing them that Kumasi might be their first choice city but the venue belonged to them.
Kwame Kizito pulled the Phobians level and in all cases should have fired them ahead after squandering countless goal scoring opportunities.
With the heavens opened and showing no signs of slowing down the referee on the day William Agbovi decided to abruptly bring the game to a closure and hoping that it will be replayed same time tomorrow.
