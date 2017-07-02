TOP STORIES
PEACE IS NOT ACHIEVED BY MERE RHETORICS OR SIGNING OF TREATIES BUT IMPORTANTLY BY GRACEFUL ACTIONSBy: FRED EFFAH-YEBOAH
2017 SHEIKH SHARUBUTU RAMADAN CUP: Daniel Djangba named NASCO player of the tournament
Madina playmaker Daniel Djangba was named the NASCO player of the tournament in the 3rd edition of the Sheikh Sharubutu Ramadan Cup which was played in Accra over the weekend.
Djangba's team, Madina defeated Tudu in the grand finale to lift the trophy and was one of the main architects behind the success of the exciting Madina team.
Prior to being named the best player of the competition, Djangba was also named the NASCO man of the match in the semifinal match with New Fadama.
For his prize, the best player received electronic products from NASCO, a football boot and an orthopaedic pillow from Latex Foam.
Meanwhile, Aduana Stars' Derek Sasraku of Tudu emerged the top scorer of the tournament with three goals in five matches, while Madina goalkeeper Elli Nartey, was named the goalkeeper of the tournament.
Both players received products from NASCO Electronics and other products as their prizes.
Other man of the match winners also received mobile phones from NASCO.
The Sheikh Sharubutu Ramadan Cup, which is organised by Crisp Communications, brings Zongo communities together as part of social activities to climax the end of Ramadan.
The competiton is also aimed at strengthening existing bond between zongo communities to promote unity.
Sixteen Zongo communities took part in this year's edition and it is expected to increase to twenty next year.
By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter
