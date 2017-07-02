TOP STORIES
Asante Kotoko coach Steven Polack: We want to win the President Cup for the fans
Asante Kotoko coach Steve Pollack wants to put a smile on the faces of their fans by winning the 2017 President Cup against arch rivals Hearts of Oak.
The Porcupine Warriors will square off against the Phobians at the Baba Yara stadium for the third time this year, this time in honour of President Nana Akufo Addo.
Hearts are the bookmakers favourite despite their dip and Kotoko's surge in form in the second half of the season because the capital-based club have claimed victories in the last two meetings.
First, was a 1-0 win in the league before annihilating Kotoko 3-1 in the Ghana @60 anniversary match, all played at the Accra sports stadium.
But the English trainer is determined to claim the bragging rights plus the trophy on Sunday for the supporters.
''It's the President Cup. We are going to give 120 per cent to this game. That's going to be the case with whoever starts the game.''
''Our supporters need to know that, yes! I want to win every game. I know it's a big game always - Kotoko vs Hearts or Hearts vs Kotoko. I'm well at home.''
''We want to bring that trophy to the supporters. They need to be shouting about something this year. Hopefully, the first trophy will be the President Cup and then after, the FA Cup and then may be the league also. We will go out there with good attitude, commitment and desire, like we did on Wednesday. ''
Kotoko won last year's President Cup at Hearts' expense.
