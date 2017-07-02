TOP STORIES
2016/17 GHPL WEEK 20 BEST XI: Musah Nuhu’s late strike keeps WAFA up, Felix Annan wins day for Kotoko
A late strike from WAFA center back Musah Nubu kept their title hopes alive as they pipped Elmina Sharks at the Red Bull Arena as Kotoko's Felix Annan won the hearts of many at the Cape Coast Stadium with cat-like saves to give the Porcupine Warriors an important win over dwarfs.
The system for the week is 4:4:2 with coach C.K Akonnor emerging as the coach of the week following AshGold's solitary win over Hearts of Oak in Accra.
1. Felix Annan (GK) - Kotoko: Annan was the right man Kotoko needed to win in Cape Coast. He made two magnificent saves to keep the Porcupine Warriors up to maintain their in eaten run under Steven Pollack.
2. Eric Owusu - Bechem United: Owusu was great against Inter Allies, came close to scoring on a few occasions and his crosses were on point.
3. Roland Amuzu - AshGold: To many, Roland was the ignored man of the match after AshGold pipped Hearts in Accra. He supported attack well and defended well. His crosses were on point and he made Patrick Razak useless in the game.
4. Paul Aidoo - Medeama SC: Paul added to his tally as one of the best scoring defenders in the league by fetching the first of the three goals for Medeama. He also emerged the player of the match.
5. Musah Nuhu - WAFA: Nuhu applied the killer touch in the last minute of the game to keep WAFA hopes of winning the league alive. His goal is described as on of the best for the club and was massively important in influencing their position on the table.
6. Gideon Waja - WAFA: He inspired his side to keep fighting until the deadlock was broken on the 90th minute. He was splendid in midfield and won the admiration of all to emerge the player of the match.
7. Emmanuel Gyamfi - Kotoko: Gyamfi re-lived his form in the first round to inspire Kotoko's win over Dwarfs. He provided an excellent assist for Baba Mahama for the only goal of the game.
8. David Abagna - Wa All Stars: Great in midfield for the home side, Abagna guided his side to steal a point when all felt Tema Youth had walked away with the win. He eventually emerged man of the match.
9. Daniel Gozah - AshGold: Hearts of Oak were stopped in Accra courtesy a brilliant first half strike from Gozah. Despite coming out of the game in the 80th minute, his contribution proved valuable for the eventual winners.
10. Paul Asare - Wa All Stars: When all seemed over for Wa All Stars, the Paul Asare magic fetched a point for the home side. He scored a beautiful goal which was even applauded by the visitors.
11. Kissi Boateng - Liberty: With his experience and inspiration, Kissi guided Liberty to a 3-0 win over Bolga All Stars. He scored and also won the man of the match.
By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1
