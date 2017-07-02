TOP STORIES
Madina are champions of 2017 Sheikh Sharubutu Ramadan Cup
Madina are the new champions of the 3rd edition of the Sheikh Sharubutu Ramadan Cup after having the luck of the lottery of penalty kicks over Tudu in the final match of the competition.
The game ended 1-1 but the lads from Madina expertly converted 4 of their kicks while Tudu managed only two.
Tudu broke the virginity of the game from the spot in the first half before Madina restored parity in the second half.
A nasty tackle on Derek Sasraku on the stroke of half time caught the eye of the centerman who blew his whistle for a penalty and a goal it was when Rashid Alhassan sent the Madina goalie the wrong way.
Samuel Oseo restored parity for Madina with a thunderous strike from 30 yards with few minutes to end proceedings.
It took penalties to separate the two as both fought harder to contain each other before the final whistle.
Derek Sasraku of Tudu emerged the goal king of the competition with three goals and an assist in four matches while Daniel Gyamgba was adjudged the overall best player of the tournament.
All award winners were presented with magnificent mobile phones from NASCO who were part of the sponsors of the tournament.
The splendid performance of Madina had come from the back of lashing defending champions Ashaiman in the opening match of the competition.
By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter
