Policeman Samuel Sarfo finally makes Ghana debut in defeat to USA
Samuel Sarfo made his dream Ghana debut as a second half substitute in the 2-1 defeat to USA on Saturday in an international friendly.
The Police Officer was introduced in the 81st minute to replace Jerry Akaminko in a makeshift right back role.
Sarfo, who plays for Liberty Professionals, was itching to play his first match for the Black Stars after earning a debut call-up for last month's 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia.
His rise from protecting the national team to representing them in just under a year is remarkable.
In the Ghana Premier League, Sarfo has scored six goals and one assist.
