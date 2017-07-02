TOP STORIES
Midfielder Ebenezer Ofori's 22nd birthday tainted by Ghana defeat to USA in friendly
Ebenezer Ofori marked his 22nd birthday Saturday tasting defeat in Ghana's 2-1 reverse to USA in an international friendly.
The midfielder lasted the entire duration at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field.
Ofori has been busy this summer break having featured in all three matches including the 2019 AFCON qualifier against Ethiopia and the Mexico friendly
The Stuttgart player is getting ready for Bundesliga action this coming season after his side won the Bundesliga II last term.
Ofori joined the club in February but impressed hugely in the nine matches he played in.
