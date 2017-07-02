TOP STORIES
NOW THAT GHANAMAN HAS KNOWN NDC BETTER MUST COME DEC.7TH OTHERWISE THINKINGBy: akoaso HH GER
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3608
|4.3650
|Euro
|4.9737
|4.9763
|Pound Sterling
|5.6621
|5.6680
|Swiss Franc
|4.5530
|4.5555
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3583
|3.3606
|S/African Rand
|0.3325
|0.3326
|Australian Dollar
|3.3434
|3.3481
Friendly Match Report: USA 2-1 Ghana- Yankees gain further revenge on Black Stars
Ghana ended their their tour of America with a deserved 2-1 defeat to USA in Harford, Connecticut on Saturday.
Captain Asamoah Gyan- playing his first penalty in five years-was denied by goalkeeper Brad Guzan but he made amends by rifling home a free-kick.
It was his 51st international goal after scoring last month in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia.
The Yankees using what is basically its "B" squad put up a brave fight with newcomer Dom Dwyer in full effect.
Dwyer, born in England and a U.S. citizen as of March, didn't take long to make an impact, scoring on his debut in less than 20 minutes, rifling home from close.
Just before the break, Ghana were handed an opportunity to draw level when Frank Acheampong was brought down inside the box.
Gyan's elected himself to take it but his effort, a feeble one, was saved by Guzan.
With both sides creating chances, the U.S. made it 2-0 early in the second half.
It was a fine free kick from Kellyn Acosta.
Both teams had chances the rest of the way, but the U.S. were able to control the ball, frustrate Kwesi Appiah's side and held on to another 2-1 win.
The last time USA beat Ghana, it was Appiah who was in-charge and it was at the 2014 FIFA World Cup finals in Brazil during the Group stage.
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Sports News