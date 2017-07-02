TOP STORIES
IN ORDER TO FULFILL THE DIVINE PURPOSE OF GOD CONCERNING YOUR LIFE NECCESSITY MAY BE LAID ON YOU TO DISSASSOCIATE YOURSELF FROM CERTAIN ASSOCIATIONS.By: janet adusei-univers
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3608
|4.3650
|Euro
|4.9737
|4.9763
|Pound Sterling
|5.6621
|5.6680
|Swiss Franc
|4.5530
|4.5555
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3583
|3.3606
|S/African Rand
|0.3325
|0.3326
|Australian Dollar
|3.3434
|3.3481
Asamoah Gyan resumes Black Stars penalty-taking duties but MISSES in USA friendly defeat
Asamoah Gyan played his first penalty for Ghana in five years but it was one to remember as it was saved by USA goalkeeper Brad Guzan in Saturday's international friendly.
The Black Stars captain announced his decision back in November 2012 as a pledge to his late mother.
This was after he missed a crucial penalty in the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations semi-final defeat to eventual winners Zambia.
His last-minute penalty miss against Uruguay denied Ghana a historic 2010 FIFA World Cup semi-final berth.
Asamoah Gyan
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Sports News