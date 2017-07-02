modernghana logo

Asamoah Gyan resumes Black Stars penalty-taking duties but MISSES in USA friendly defeat

57 minutes ago

Asamoah Gyan played his first penalty for Ghana in five years but it was one to remember as it was saved by USA goalkeeper Brad Guzan in Saturday's international friendly. 

The Black Stars captain announced his decision back in November 2012 as a pledge to his late mother.

This was after he missed a crucial penalty in the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations semi-final defeat to eventual winners Zambia.

His last-minute penalty miss against Uruguay denied Ghana a historic 2010 FIFA World Cup semi-final berth.

