An erupted active volcano is one- hundredth one of good ideas of hell,I supposeBy: Joshua Gbeve
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3608
|4.3650
|Euro
|4.9737
|4.9763
|Pound Sterling
|5.6621
|5.6680
|Swiss Franc
|4.5530
|4.5555
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3583
|3.3606
|S/African Rand
|0.3325
|0.3326
|Australian Dollar
|3.3434
|3.3481
LIVE: International Friendly - USA - Ghana
Follow the LIVE play-by-play of the international friendly match between The Yanks of USA and The Black Stars of Ghana from Connecticut on GHANAsoccernet.com. Game kicks off at 20:45GMT
By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter
