modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Too Much “greedy Corruption” In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

LIVE: International Friendly - USA - Ghana

- ghanasoccernet.com
2 hours ago | Sports News

Follow the LIVE play-by-play of the international friendly match between The Yanks of USA and The Black Stars of Ghana from Connecticut on GHANAsoccernet.com. Game kicks off at 20:45GMT

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More Sports News

TOP STORIES

Mahama “salutes” senior citizens as Ghana marks 57th Republic Day

7 hours ago

Gov’t to employ ‘sakawa’ boys

11 hours ago

quot-img-1An erupted active volcano is one- hundredth one of good ideas of hell,I suppose

By: Joshua Gbeve quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.36084.3650
Euro4.97374.9763
Pound Sterling5.66215.6680
Swiss Franc4.55304.5555
Canadian Dollar3.35833.3606
S/African Rand0.33250.3326
Australian Dollar3.34343.3481
body-container-line