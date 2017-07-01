TOP STORIES
BREAKING NEWS: Ghanaian striker Abednego Tetteh contract terminated by Sudanese giants Al Hilal
Sudanese giants Al Hilal have terminated the contract of Ghanaian hit manAbednego Tetteh following their elimination from the CAF Champions League, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively report.
Tetteh joined the Blue Waves at the start of the Sudanese league season and instantly became a mainstay of the side following a string of remarkable performance, where he bagged five goals in his first three games.
But he has been released after seven months following Hilal's shambolic outing in this year's Champions league.
Hilal have been bundled out after failing to win a game in a group comprising their Sudan rivals Al Merreikh Etoile du Sahel and FerroviÃ¡rio Beira.
Tetteh was rewarded with the move to Sudan after a stellar campaign with Bechem United, scoring 13 goals to propel the Hunters to their first ever title, MTN FA Cup.
