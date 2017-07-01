modernghana logo

Bukom Banku to face off Samir Bastie on September 30

1 hour ago | Sports News

Accra, July 01, GNA - Brimah 'Bukom Banku' Kamoko (29-0, 22 KO's) is set to face off Bastie Samir (15-0-1, 14 KO's) on September 30, 2017 at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra.

The much anticipated bout would see two undefeated Ghanaian boxers contesting for the bragging right after a couple of barbs thrown against each other in the past years.

Samir Bastie 31, has expressed gratitude to Box Office promotions for making this bout possible.

"I thank Box Office Promotions for putting this fight together, I'm very happy that Bukom Banku has accepted my challenge.

"I'm a professional boxer as Bukom Banku, I will not underrate him, I respect him a lot but on September 30, I will be the winner, because I have a great team behind me.' Said Samir Bastie

Meanwhile, Brimah Kamoko has said that, he is a better box than Samir Bastie and that he is ready to challenge him on the scheduled day.

"Bastie Samir challenged me three years ago and in boxing if someone challenges you, you have to find out the reason why that person is challenging you.

"Maybe the person has seen your weakness but I want Bastie Samir to know that I'm ready for him. Comparing us, I'm the better boxer and I want him to know that no matter what his efforts in the ring I will stop him in round six." Kamoko said.

