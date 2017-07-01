TOP STORIES
Ghana top medal table after day one
Accra, July 1, GNA - The Golden Arms of Ghana, have taken the lead on the Medal Table after Day One of the ongoing Africa Armwrestling Championship in Lagos, Nigeria.
The Ghanaians took advantage of the fierce contest between Mali and host Nigeria to shoot into the lead with six Gold medals, three Silver and two Bronze medals for the Left Arm battles.
The following Wrestlers won medals at the various categories for the Golden Arms of Ghana
Gold - Adjetey Sowah 65kg Men, Nii Amugi 70kg Men, Nii Darku Doddo 80kg Men, Haruna (Disabled Men), Hussein Addy - Masters, Alberta Ampomah 80kg Women
Silver - Edward Amponsah 90kg Men, Cabu Ocansey 70kg Men
Bronze - Ebenezer Nii Armah 110kg Men, Nii Amugi 70kg Men.
Day Two of the championship continues with the Right Arm Battles on Saturday July 1, 2017 in Lagos Nigeria.
GNA
By Edward Gyasi, GNA
