Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3608
|4.3650
|Euro
|4.9737
|4.9763
|Pound Sterling
|5.6621
|5.6680
|Swiss Franc
|4.5530
|4.5555
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3583
|3.3606
|S/African Rand
|0.3325
|0.3326
|Australian Dollar
|3.3434
|3.3481
Hearts coach Frank Nuttall to miss Kotoko President's Cup clash
Communication Director of Hearts of Oak Larbi Opare Addo has disclosed that team's coach Frank Nuttall will not travel with the club to Kumasi for their President's Cup clash against Asante Kotoko.
Nuttall left the shores of the West African country to his native country, Scotland after their painful 1-0 home defeat to Obuasi AshantiGold last Sunday.
"We will be in Kumasi to honour the 2017 President on Sunday without our head coach, Frank Nuttall," Opare told Kumasi-based Adehye FM
"He has traveled to his country, Scotland for personal reasons and he is expected to return on Thursday."
The Phobians will battle it out with their sworn rivals Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.
