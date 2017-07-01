modernghana logo

Ghana midfielder Seth Paintsil scores for FF Jaro in home loss to Ekenäs

2 hours ago | Sports News

Ghana youth midfielder Seth Paintsil was on target for FF Jaro in their 2-1 home loss to Ekenas in the Finnish second-tier league at the Jakobstads Centralplan Stadium.

Paintsil opened the scoring with a brilliant finish for Jaro 8th minute.

Goals from Felix De Bona and Ville Sevon in the 71st and 92nd minute respectively handed the visitors all the needed points.

He has managed to score three goals for the Finish side in their last two league games.

Paintsil joined the Red and White lads from Ghana second-tier side B.A United in two years ago.

