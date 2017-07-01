TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3608
|4.3650
|Euro
|4.9737
|4.9763
|Pound Sterling
|5.6621
|5.6680
|Swiss Franc
|4.5530
|4.5555
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3583
|3.3606
|S/African Rand
|0.3325
|0.3326
|Australian Dollar
|3.3434
|3.3481
Razak Brimah rules out staying at Spanish club Cordoba after a disappointing season
Ghana goalkeeper Razak Brimah has all but ruled out staying at Cordoba after a difficult season that saw him play just four league games.
Brimah has been in the news in Ghana for failing to command a starting place at his club level and looks to have paid the price for it.
There have been advances from the Spanish second tier side to have him extend his stay but he has decided against it and will now be playing there.
'Well my contract with them has ended and I don't think that I will be there next season,' Brimah said
'There are a lot of things my manager is working on and I hope its sorted out early so I know where to move to.'
The 29-year-old was not called for the games against Ethiopia, Mexico and the United States.
