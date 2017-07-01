TOP STORIES
Joe Addo questions why Gyan had to pay for two players tickets with credit card and not any management member
Former Ghana and Hearts of Oak defender Joe Addo says he suspects foul play in Asamoah Gyan paying for two Black Stars players with his credit card as the team was heading towards Connecticut for the friendly with USA.
Joe Addo also questioned why no management member of the Black Stars Management Committee could pay for the two players but for Gyan to save the situation.
Reports had emerged earlier on Friday morning that the Black Stars encountered embarrassing challenges on their way to Connecticut from Houston with poor travelling arrangements.
Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan paid for the tickets for two of the Black Stars players who joined the team in Houston for the trip to Connecticut.
The FA in a release later explained that Gyan's intervention was timely and necessary as the airline did not accept cash.
But Joe Addo says the poor travelling arrangement was due to ill preparation and lack of planning for the game.
'When I saw the story, I didn't want to believe it but when the FA issued the press statement, I knew those claims were true,' Joe said on The Football Legends Night Show on GhOne TV.
'But that is shocking,' he added.
'That Asamoah Gyan had to pay with his credit card and be reimbursed later? What is that? Are they telling us none of the management member had a credit card after all these years of travelling experience. We must be joking,' Joe Addo irritatingly quizzed.
The Black Stars are set to play the USA on Saturday evening in a friendly as The Yanks step up their preparations for the 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup Tournament.
By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter
