AshGold relegation fear gives me sleepless nights, reveals club chief Kudjoe Fianoo
Ashantigold chief Kudjoe Fianoo has admitted to suffering from sleepless night due to the club's perilous position on the table and possibility of relegation.
The miners are now four points above the drop zone after a rather difficult campaign this term.
The former Premier League champions appear to be turning their season around under coach CK Akunnor, who has sparked a remarkable revival in the second half of the campaign.
They were marooned at the foot of the table at some point but four wins in five games has catapulted the side to 13th on the table.
And the club's Chief Executie Kudjoe Fianoo admits the fear of being relegated has made him lose sleep.
'I always have sleepless nights this days because I am thinking about how Ashgold will survive the league and possibly finish in a respectable position,' he is quoted by footballmadeinghana.com
'People have been worrying me about 2019 GFA President position, it is not in my plans, for now I always think of how my club will avoid relegation but when 2019 comes and we are all alive why not, I will see what I can do for Ghana football,'
'If I have to contest, I will and nothing will prevent me but for now someone is in the position so let us support him.'
