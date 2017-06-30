modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Too Much “greedy Corruption” In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

It Was Not Our Day …Coach Appiah

Daily Guide
3 minutes ago | Sports News
Kwasi Appiah
Kwasi Appiah

Black Stars trainer Kwasi Appiah has summed up his side's slender loss to Mexico as sheer ill luck.

To him, Ghana should have buried the game considering how well the team played in the international friendly on Monday.

The South Americans grabbed the opener before recess from the spot; a decision the West Africans considered controversial.

Coach Appiah said after the game that “Sometimes if it is not your day, it's not your day.

“Considering the way we played, we could have had at least three or four goals easily. But unfortunately we could not finish.”

Ghana next face USA at the Pratt & Whitney Stadium in Connecticut tomorrow.

Meanwhile, it has emerged that Ghana will pocket a fee of $455,000 as appearance fee for the two friendlies .

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More Sports News

TOP STORIES

Gunshots in Sekondi zongo; seven injured

1 hour ago

Akufo-Addo's 'Free SHS', sanitation projects get World Bank support

1 hour ago

quot-img-1 A MAN IS MAN, WHEN HE CAN 'MAN-Maintain All Nonsense'

By: FRANCIS TAWIAH D quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.35964.3640
Euro4.98364.9858
Pound Sterling5.66145.6684
Swiss Franc4.55794.5603
Canadian Dollar3.35373.3569
S/African Rand0.33540.3355
Australian Dollar3.34873.3540
body-container-line